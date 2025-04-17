Metaverse Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 16th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to publicly traded companies engaged in developing technologies or platforms that enable immersive digital environments, often incorporating virtual reality, augmented reality, and blockchain-based systems. These companies are involved in creating and supporting digital worlds—the metaverse—where users can work, play, and interact, making them an attractive investment for those betting on the future of virtual experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $8.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.73. 195,274,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,831,035. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average of $130.20. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $290.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,507. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.48 and a 200-day moving average of $351.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Accenture has a twelve month low of $275.01 and a twelve month high of $398.35.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $109.51. The company had a trading volume of 292,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,153. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $96.23 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.87 and its 200 day moving average is $191.85.

