Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hudbay Minerals Q1 Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised Hudbay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.64.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 0.5 %

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.78 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$8.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$155,508.00. Also, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski purchased 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,068.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,418. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.