Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.91. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $4.69.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. Analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

