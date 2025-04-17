Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Outlook of CRBU FY2029 Earnings

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,290.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRBU. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 859.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Caribou Biosciences by 3,524.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.