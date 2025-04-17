Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Issues Earnings Results

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Envirotech Vehicles had a negative net margin of 789.13% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%.
Envirotech Vehicles Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EVTV opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.73. Envirotech Vehicles has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Envirotech Vehicles
