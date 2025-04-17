Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on June 10th

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a 4.8% increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24.

Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 63 years. Johnson & Johnson has a payout ratio of 45.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $153.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $371.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.10. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.78.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

