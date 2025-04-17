Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 522.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,997 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 3.3 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $147.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

