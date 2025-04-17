Fourthstone LLC Makes New Investment in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Fourthstone LLC owned 0.29% of Ponce Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ponce Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ponce Financial Group alerts:

Ponce Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PDLB opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $266.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile

Ponce Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PDLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.