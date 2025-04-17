Salzhauer Michael Raises Stake in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,046 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,594 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael owned 1.51% of Summit State Bank worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBI opened at $8.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. Summit State Bank has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter.

Summit State Bank engages in providing an array of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates, and individual consumers. It specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending, checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others.

