Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FGPR opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. Ferrellgas Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.
About Ferrellgas Partners
