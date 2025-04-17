Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FGPR opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. Ferrellgas Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

