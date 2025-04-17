Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Up 2.8 %

KGC opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 747.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.