Fairfield Bush & CO. Takes $219,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $249.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.38 and its 200-day moving average is $309.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $216,646.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,361,054.76. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $298,055.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,534,090. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,439 shares of company stock valued at $12,043,153 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

