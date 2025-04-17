enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.13.
Several research firms have commented on ENGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of enGene from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut enGene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of enGene in a report on Monday, December 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ ENGN opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of -0.38. enGene has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74.
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
