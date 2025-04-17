enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several research firms have commented on ENGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of enGene from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut enGene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of enGene in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in enGene by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,557,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,942 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of enGene by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 5,046,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,573 shares during the period. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. increased its holdings in shares of enGene by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 9,632,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,057,000 after purchasing an additional 954,610 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,120,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in enGene by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,224,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 561,797 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENGN opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of -0.38. enGene has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

