The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $275.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.68. Progressive has a twelve month low of $201.34 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $161.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $142,324.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,983 shares in the company, valued at $969,024.07. This represents a 12.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total transaction of $99,421.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,891.35. The trade was a 35.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $14,844,282. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

