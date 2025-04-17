DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Up 70.7% in March

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the March 15th total of 76,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,844,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 113,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KTF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.96. 22,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,885. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

