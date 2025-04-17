Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the March 15th total of 628,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Greenlane Stock Down 7.6 %

Greenlane stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 289,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,795. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlane

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenlane stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.30% of Greenlane at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

