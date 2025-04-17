Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Down 41.7% in March

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance
MALJF remained flat at $9.49 on Thursday. 69 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198. Magellan Aerospace has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $9.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42.
About Magellan Aerospace
