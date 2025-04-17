Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Down 41.7% in March

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

MALJF remained flat at $9.49 on Thursday. 69 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198. Magellan Aerospace has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $9.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

