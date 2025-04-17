Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,502 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Innovex International worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVX. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Innovex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Innovex International in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Innovex International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innovex International during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Innovex International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on INVX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Innovex International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Innovex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE:INVX opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Innovex International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter. Innovex International had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

