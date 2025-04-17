CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 4.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $394.76 and last traded at $394.09. Approximately 1,311,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,988,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.53.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.3 %

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

The company has a market capitalization of $94.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.80, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.97 and a 200 day moving average of $356.41.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,401 shares of company stock worth $45,119,220. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.