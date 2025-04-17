Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 34,241.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,030,000 after purchasing an additional 392,059 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,803,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,888,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,183,000 after buying an additional 136,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 159,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,641,000 after acquiring an additional 48,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $292.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $358.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.