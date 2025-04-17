AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $29.03.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

