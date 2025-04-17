Demars Financial Group LLC Makes New $155.41 Million Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 687,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $155,407,000. Honeywell International comprises 0.5% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of Honeywell International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,951,353,000 after acquiring an additional 380,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 627,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,527,867,000 after buying an additional 631,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,285,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,193,923,000 after buying an additional 263,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,901,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,225,000 after buying an additional 116,925 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $193.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

