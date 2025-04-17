Capital Square LLC Cuts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Capital Square LLC lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

