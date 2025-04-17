United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 77,726 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,726 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 8.4% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 25,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,649,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

