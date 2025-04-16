Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 22.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) were up 22.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 60,356,848 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 28,514,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £751,773.72, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.27.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
