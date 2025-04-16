Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 535 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average is $62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

