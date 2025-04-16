Wasatch Advisors LP Has $173.45 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,878,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,153,418 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 3.72% of Cohen & Steers worth $173,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,242,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,749,000 after buying an additional 52,846 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,611,000 after buying an additional 48,683 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,946,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $110.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.80.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.