Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,482 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.19% of Unum Group worth $24,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Unum Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,637 shares in the company, valued at $80,402,427.63. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $579,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,751. This trade represents a 18.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Unum Group stock opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

