Stenger Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 10,758 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,758 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,000. Tesla makes up about 1.5% of Stenger Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 341,442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $89,332,000 after buying an additional 39,961 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,712 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.59.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $254.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $817.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.56, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

