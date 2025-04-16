Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 731.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

