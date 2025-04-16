GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $325,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 565,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 489.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,718,000 after acquiring an additional 95,691 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

Clorox Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $139.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.93. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

