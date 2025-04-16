iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,354 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

