Promising Canadian Stocks To Follow Now – April 16th

CSX, Celsius, Canadian National Railway, Cenovus Energy, and MIRA Pharmaceuticals are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks represent equity ownership in companies based in Canada, which are typically traded on exchanges like the Toronto Stock Exchange. They offer investors a means to participate in the financial performance of Canadian businesses through potential capital gains and dividend income, reflecting the country’s diverse economic sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,380,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,660,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.62. 1,368,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,692,556. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. Celsius has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.11. 499,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,808. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average of $104.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $130.63.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Shares of CVE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,854,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,154. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (MIRA)

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Shares of MIRA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 42,194,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,656. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.05. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $5.01.

