PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in PayPal by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

