Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.5% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $263.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

