Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Boosted by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.02 billion, a PE ratio of 96.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Argus set a $160.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

