Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 19,629 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $428,459.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,106,859.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $438,574.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,628.24. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,197,442. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

