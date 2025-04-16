NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys 53,241 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,241 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,897,000. Enzi Wealth bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 512,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,896,000 after acquiring an additional 145,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,748,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,943,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.02 billion, a PE ratio of 96.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

