Master S Wealth Management Inc. Invests $6.32 Million in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 247,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.4% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Master S Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,557,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,390,000 after purchasing an additional 838,836 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,993,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,995,000 after buying an additional 523,244 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,772,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 601.7% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 420,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 360,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,193,000.

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.07.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

