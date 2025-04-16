Mariner LLC Takes Position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 923,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,187,000. Mariner LLC owned 0.59% of Tempus AI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tempus AI by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Tempus AI by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Insider Activity at Tempus AI

In related news, Director Jennifer A. Doudna sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,990. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nadja West sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $41,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,102.55. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,411,249 shares of company stock worth $310,486,558.

Tempus AI Stock Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of TEM stock opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.