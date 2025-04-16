Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $415,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,228,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,782,521,000 after purchasing an additional 538,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,883,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,317,000 after buying an additional 327,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,196,258,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,160,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,455,000 after acquiring an additional 390,332 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ICE opened at $159.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $177.45. The company has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.54.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 6,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $1,141,209.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,144.28. The trade was a 27.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total value of $2,849,868.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,855,091.88. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,301 shares of company stock worth $10,074,698 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

