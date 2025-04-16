Sprott (TSE:SII) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$66.31 and last traded at C$66.11, with a volume of 5960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sprott from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sprott from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Sprott Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 28.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 3.2178828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

