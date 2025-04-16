iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by KilterHowling LLC

KilterHowling LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of KilterHowling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,603,000 after purchasing an additional 249,351 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

