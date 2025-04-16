Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Down 97.6% in March

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the March 15th total of 740,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 903,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Antelope Enterprise

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Antelope Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) by 763.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.67% of Antelope Enterprise worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

Antelope Enterprise Price Performance

AEHL opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. Antelope Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.40.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.