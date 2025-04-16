Marshall Wace LLP Buys 359,753 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,753 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.72% of Affirm worth $137,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,986,000. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $1,029,149.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,434.40. This trade represents a 20.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,762 shares of company stock worth $3,241,246 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 3.68.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Affirm from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.74.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

