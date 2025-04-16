Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.32% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOCT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $22,625,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 684.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,997,000 after purchasing an additional 491,129 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,538,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2,915.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 180,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 174,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $6,669,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 4.6 %

BATS FOCT opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $787.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.