Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Shares Up 25.8% – Still a Buy?

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25). Approximately 167,740 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 55,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.10 ($0.20).

Steppe Cement Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £46.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.68.

About Steppe Cement

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

