Stenger Family Office LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Master S Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,038,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 69,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 610,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 96,020 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 410,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.