Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 124.9% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

