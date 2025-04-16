Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 124.9% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.52.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Good Times Restaurants
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Good Times Restaurants
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.