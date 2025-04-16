ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.
ProFrac Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of ACDC stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. ProFrac has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $719.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Farris Wilks acquired 338,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,579.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,316,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,123,580.62. The trade was a 34.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac
About ProFrac
ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.
See Also
